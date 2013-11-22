FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech police search Lufthansa flight after bomb threat
November 22, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

Czech police search Lufthansa flight after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police were searching a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt that landed at Prague Airport, due to an anonymous bomb threat, an airport spokeswoman said on Friday.

The regular Frankfurt to Prague flight landed at around 10:40 a.m. local time, CTK news agency reported.

A spokeswomen for Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, Marika Janouskova, said the plane was standing away from the terminal while police and a bomb squad searched the craft.

The airport’s operations were not affected, she added.

A police spokesperson was not available to comment.

Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet

