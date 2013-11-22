FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech police search Lufthansa flight after bomb threat
November 22, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

Czech police search Lufthansa flight after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police were searching a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt that landed at Prague Airport after a mentally ill Czech man anonymously called in a bomb threat, a police spokeswoman said on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Vaclav Havel Airport Prague said airport operations were not affected.

A police spokeswoman said officers were questioning a man with a mental illness who they believe called in the threat, saying what he described as terrorists were on the plane.

Bomb squad checks on the plane and its 144 passengers would last several hours longer, she said.

The regular Frankfurt to Prague flight had landed at around 10:40 a.m. after the threat, CTK news agency and news website idnes.cz reported.

Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

