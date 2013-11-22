Czech police end search of Lufthansa flight after bomb threat

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech police were questioning a 34-year-old man who they said made a hoax bomb threat against a Lufthansa flight that landed in Prague on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police and bomb experts found no explosive device after searching the plane and 144 passengers for several hours when the Frankfurt to Prague flight landed around 10:40 a.m.

Airport operations were not affected, a spokeswoman for Vaclav Havel Airport Prague said earlier.

Officers were questioning a man with a mental illness who they believe phoned in the threat, saying what he described as terrorists were on the plane, the police spokeswoman said.