A model of a functioning human lung that can be used to simulate chronic diseases and their treatments is seen in the Brno University of Technology in Brno, Czech Republic, November 22, 2016. Picture taken November 22, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRNO, Czech Republic Czech scientists have developed a model of a functioning human lung that can be used to simulate problems like asthma or other chronic diseases and their treatments.

The research group from the Brno University of Technology says its mechanical- and computer-based model of the lung can help devise treatment methods with more precision than past testing and tailor it to individual patients.

It can also be used as a reference model for developing inhaled drugs.

"This model will show whether an inhaled drug will settle in the concrete areas where we need it to," said Miroslav Jicha, the head of the research team.

The team see the model - developed using 3D printing and other technologies - becoming the European standard for testing. It has received three patents for its modeling.

(Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)