FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech police search for American suspected of killing family
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

Czech police search for American suspected of killing family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Police are searching for an American man suspected of killing four members of a family in the Czech Republic’s second-largest city Brno, police said on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Petra Vedrova said the suspect may be armed and dangerous. Police had taken measures to stop him from leaving the country and were in contact with neighboring states.

“(The suspect) goes by the name Kevin Dahlgren on social networks, lives in California and speaks only English,” the police website said.

The victims were a family but Vedrova declined to give any further details. The man, who police believe is 20-years-old, is the only suspect.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.