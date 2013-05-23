Czech police search for American suspected of killing family

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Police are searching for an American man suspected of killing four members of a family in the Czech Republic’s second-largest city Brno, police said on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Petra Vedrova said the suspect may be armed and dangerous. Police had taken measures to stop him from leaving the country and were in contact with neighboring states.

“(The suspect) goes by the name Kevin Dahlgren on social networks, lives in California and speaks only English,” the police website said.

The victims were a family but Vedrova declined to give any further details. The man, who police believe is 20-years-old, is the only suspect.