Suspect in Czech family killings arrested in Washington -police

PRAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested a man wanted for murdering four members of a family in the Czech Republic, Czech police said on Friday.

The man, identified by police as Kevin Dahlgren, has been searched for since four bodies were found in a family house in the city of Brno, 200 km southeast of Prague, on Wednesday evening.

“Kevin Dahlgren, charged with quadruple murder, was arrested last night,” after landing in Washington, regional police chief Leos Trzil said on Czech Television.

News website www.idnes.cz said Dahlgren, 20, had flown to the United States from Vienna.

Czech Television reported Dahlgren was a relative of the victims, parents and their two sons.

The Facebook page in his name, set up only earlier this month, says he was from Palo Alto, California, and was offering English lessons in Brno.