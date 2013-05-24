FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in Czech family killings arrested in Washington -police
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 24, 2013 / 9:45 AM / in 4 years

Suspect in Czech family killings arrested in Washington -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested a man wanted for murdering four members of a family in the Czech Republic, Czech police said on Friday.

The man, identified by police as Kevin Dahlgren, has been searched for since four bodies were found in a family house in the city of Brno, 200 km southeast of Prague, on Wednesday evening.

“Kevin Dahlgren, charged with quadruple murder, was arrested last night,” after landing in Washington, regional police chief Leos Trzil said on Czech Television.

News website www.idnes.cz said Dahlgren, 20, had flown to the United States from Vienna.

Czech Television reported Dahlgren was a relative of the victims, parents and their two sons.

The Facebook page in his name, set up only earlier this month, says he was from Palo Alto, California, and was offering English lessons in Brno.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.