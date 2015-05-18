Czech government moves to scrap pension rule change as of 2016

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech centre-left government sought on Monday to scrap an option for people to divert part of their pension tax payments to individual savings accounts.

Czechs, together with other European Union member states, face increasing deficits in their current pay-as-you-go pension system as a low birth rate and growing life expectancy lead to an aging population.

But the individual account option, introduced by the previous right-wing administration in 2013, has come under heavy fire from the left, who say it favors richer Czechs. Only 83,000 savers opted for the scheme, with many deterred by political uncertainty.

Under the plan, employees can divert three percentage points of their gross salary from the government scheme into their private savings account, but must top that up with another two percent coming from their net salary.

Both Hungary and Poland have similarly reversed pension reforms in recent years, drawing complaints from savers that they were losing money.

The draft law that the Czech government approved on Monday would allow participants to choose whether to send the money saved so far to their private accounts, or to the current pension system to compensate for the diverted savings and thus keep the right to full state-funded pensions upon retirement.

The proposal would have to be approved by the parliament to take effect.