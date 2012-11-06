FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM reaches agreement with rebel MPs -report
November 6, 2012 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

Czech PM reaches agreement with rebel MPs -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas has reached an agreement with a group of rebellious backbenchers on planned tax hikes that should allow the cabinet’s survival of a confidence vote on Wednesday, news website www.idnes.cz said on Tuesday.

The center-right cabinet has been on the brink of collapse since defections swept away its parliamentary majority and a group of deputies in Necas’s Civic Democrat Party threatened to bring the administration down over the plan to raise taxes.

“Yes, I do,” idnes.cz quoted Necas as saying when asked if he had reached an agreement with the group.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

