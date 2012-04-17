FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech PM says government needs majority, plans talks
#World News
April 17, 2012 / 4:28 PM / 5 years ago

Czech PM says government needs majority, plans talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas addresses the media during a news conference in Skopje April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas will hold talks with Vice Prime Minister Karolina Peake, who left her Public Affairs party on Tuesday to set up a new political faction but wants to stay in the ruling coalition, news agency CTK reported.

He said the government needed to secure a clear majority in parliament.

CTK and the online version of weekly Tyden cited sources on Tuesday saying Peake’s faction would be strong enough to give the three-party cabinet majority in parliament and keep it afloat even if the rest of Public Affairs leave the cabinet after the split.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Michael Winfrey

