Czech PM's party fails to agree on taxes, seeks to delay vote

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech ruling Civic Democrats have failed to reach an agreement with six of the party’s own backbenchers on a plan to hike taxes ahead of a parliamentary vote, a senior party official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Petr Necas has tied the bill, which would raise value-added and income taxes, to a vote of confidence in his cabinet.

The party’s parliamentary faction leader Zbynek Stanjura said the party would propose that the lower house postpone the vote, expected on Wednesday, until after the party’s congress to be held on the weekend to allow for more debate on the plan.