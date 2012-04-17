FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech deputy PM quits party, may stay in government
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Czech deputy PM quits party, may stay in government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Vice Prime Minister Karolina Peake quit her junior ruling Public Affairs party on Tuesday but said she would respect the government’s coalition agreement and be open to cooperating with other deputies from her party.

Peake stopped short of saying she would leave her post and said she would speak to Prime Minister Petr Necas about her situation on Wednesday at a government meeting.

Peake’s departure follows a tumultuous period of infighting in the scandal-plagued Public Affairs party that almost led to the three-party government’s collapse earlier this month.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Michael Winfrey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.