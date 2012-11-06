Czech PM Necas says party conflict over

Czech Republic's Prime Minister and Chairman of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) Petr Necas gives a speech during the party's congress in Brno November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A conflict within the Czech ruling center-right Civic Democratic Party that threatened to bring down the cabinet is over, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Tuesday.

Necas spoke after dissenters who had opposed plans to raise value-added and income taxes next year said they would either vote with the cabinet or give up their parliamentary seats.

That would allow the cabinet to survive a confidence motion and a vote on the taxes on Wednesday. Necas said the cabinet would rework its 2103 budget according to the new tax legislation, if it is approved.