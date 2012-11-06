FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech ruling party rebels will allow PM to win confidence, tax vote
#World News
November 6, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

Czech ruling party rebels will allow PM to win confidence, tax vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A group of rebels in Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas’s ruling Civic Democratic Party will allow the center-right cabinet to survive a confidence motion and raise taxes in a parliamentary vote planned for Wednesday, the group’s leader said on Tuesday.

Petr Tluchor said some of the rebels would drop their opposition to the planned tax hikes while others would give up their parliamentary seats to allow the cabinet to win the vote.

Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
