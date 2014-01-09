Czech Social Democrat chief welcomes president's plan to appoint him PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said the president’s plan to name him as prime minister within days is a positive signal that will allow for the quick creation of a stable government.

President Milos Zeman told Reuters on Thursday that he would appoint Sobotka as prime minister within days, opening the way for a centre-left coalition after the collapse of a centre-right cabinet in June and early elections in October that the Social Democrats won.

A caretaker government, appointed by Zeman but without parliamentary backing, has run the country in the past six months year.