FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Social Democrat chief welcomes president's plan to appoint him PM
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Czech Social Democrat chief welcomes president's plan to appoint him PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said the president’s plan to name him as prime minister within days is a positive signal that will allow for the quick creation of a stable government.

President Milos Zeman told Reuters on Thursday that he would appoint Sobotka as prime minister within days, opening the way for a centre-left coalition after the collapse of a centre-right cabinet in June and early elections in October that the Social Democrats won.

A caretaker government, appointed by Zeman but without parliamentary backing, has run the country in the past six months year.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.