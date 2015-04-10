FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech central bank says it has no information about rate manipulation
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank says it has no information about rate manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech central bank (CNB) said on Friday it had no information about any suspicions of manipulation of interbank rates and did not see any reason to investigate the matter.

The central bank was reacting to a letter from Deputy Finance Minister Martin Pros, who asked the bank to investigate whether the setting of the Prague Interbank Offered Rate (PRIBOR) may have been manipulated.

“We would welcome if deputy M. Pros explained more closely what he is basing his assertions on, and for him to also concretely prove his assertions,” the central bank said in a statement.

“The CNB does not have any information whatsoever that there are ‘suspicions of manipulation with PRIBOR’ and that such suspicions ‘have a real basis’. For this reason the CNB does not see a reason what ‘suspicions’ it should ‘properly and thoroughly investigate’ as is stated in the letter of deputy M.Pros.”

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.