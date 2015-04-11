Czech finance minister demands concrete evidence in interbank rates case

The leader of ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis casts his vote in the European Parliament elections at an elementary school in Prague in this file photo taken on May 23, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday he would demand that his deputy provides concrete evidence of any potential manipulation of interbank market rates after asking the central bank to investigate the matter.

Babis told Reuters he disliked that he had not been informed about a letter on Friday by his deputy Martin Pros prior to it being sent to the Czech National Bank (CNB) and its publication by Reuters and other media.

“I had not been informed about such an important letter and learned about it from the media, which I consider very non-standard,” Babis told Reuters in a text message.

“I will demand that Mr. Pros provides concrete information and evidence to the CNB about alleged market manipulation and the CNB has to probe and investigate it,” he said.

Pros asked the bank to investigate whether there could have been manipulations of the Prague interbank offered rate (PRIBOR) PRIBOR=, determined by calculations from a panel of contributing banks. Thomson Reuters is contracted to provide the daily calculation.

Babis’s call for concrete evidence followed a statement by the central bank which said on Friday it had no knowledge of any suspicions that the PRIBOR rates were not in order, and thus did not see what should be investigated.

On Saturday, the CNB reiterated that and asked for more information from Pros, as well as expressing dissatisfaction with the way Pros communicated.

“We consider the fact that a deputy finance minister, without the knowledge of his minister, sends a letter to the CNB governor, which is provided to the media at the same time, to be an unprecedented way of communication between the Finance Ministry and the CNB in modern history of both institutions,” said Marek Petrus, who oversees the communications department at the bank.

“Therefore we would welcome if deputy minister Pros explains closer what is he basing his assertions in the letter on and that he also concretely proves them,” he said, adding the bank was always prepared to consider relevant inquiries.

Pros, a former investment banking lawyer, joined the ministry a year ago as a nominee of the center-left Social Democrats. Babis is the head of the centrist ANO, the Social Democrats’ partner in a three-party coalition government.

In reaction to Babis’s comments, Pros said he was ready to provide his information to the bank but he had only publicly available data.

“If so requested by the CNB, I will provide them with analysis we made before drafting of the letter,” he said in a text message.

“However this is based on the information from public sources, when we compared rates PRIBOR and EURIBOR with the market.”

It was not immediately clear who Pros was referring to when he used the term “we”, although he has his own team at the ministry.

Pros did not accuse any institution or individual of wrongdoing in his letter. One of the six banks on the panel that commented on the matter on Friday said it followed all rules. Another said it had received no input on the matter from any oversight bodies.