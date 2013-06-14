Czech prosecutors charge seven in scandal threatening PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech prosecutors have charged seven people, including the head of the prime minister’s office and two military intelligence service members, following raids of government and private offices, high state attorney Ivo Istvan said on Friday.

Charges included the abuse of the military intelligence service, Istvan told reporters. He also said some former lower house deputies were among those charged, for accepting illegal favors.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas has been under pressure since police detained some of his close allies on Wednesday and Thursday, including the chief of his office.