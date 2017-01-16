Czech property group CPI acquires shopping centers from CBRE

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech-based CPI Property Group said it has agreed to acquire 11 shopping centers and other retail businesses from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors.

A CPI spokesman declined to comment on the value of the deal, estimated by Czech media at around 650 million euros ($689 million).

The acquisition includes shopping centers in the Czech

Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania, CPI said.

The deal has to be approved by market regulators, with a ruling expected within a month, a CPI spokesman said.