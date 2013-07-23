Czechs seize 24 rhino horns, charge 16 traffickers

A police officer stands guard next to a part of a shipment of 24 rhino horns seized by the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic during a news conference in Prague July 23, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech authorities seized 24 white rhino horns and charged 16 suspected members of an international ring smuggling the prized material to Asia, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The horns, believed in parts of Asia to heal illnesses including cancer and sold as an aphrodisiac, were worth $5 million, customs and police officials said.

Demand has risen especially in Vietnam in the past years, leading to a rise in poaching of rhinos and smuggling of horns from Africa.

Police and customs said the ring employed proxy hunters who used a practice under which hunters can get permission to legally shoot one rhino in South Africa and take the horn as a trophy, strictly for non-commercial purposes.

“They were paid by the gang to hunt rhinos in the South African Republic bring the rhino horns as hunters’ trophies to the EU,” customs officer Ales Hruby said.

The Czech authorities did not give the nationalities of the suspects.

The suspects face up to 8-years in prison if found guilty.