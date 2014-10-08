FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czechs back plan for transport projects worth $11 billion by 2016
#Big Story 10
October 8, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Czechs back plan for transport projects worth $11 billion by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two woman cross a road in front of the Czech National Bank building in central Prague December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to launch more than 200 road and rail projects worth 233.9 billion crowns ($10.77 billion) by 2016, part of efforts to help boost the economy through more investments.

The center-left government plans to run a bigger deficit in 2015 and, since taking power in January, has abandoned austerity plans laid out by the previous center-right administrations.

Budget-saving measures from previous years had been blamed for helping push the economy into a record-long recession in 2011, although the country has begun expanding in the past year and posted year-on-year growth of 2.5 percent in the second quarter.

According to the Transport Ministry plan, the bulk of projects and costs would come in 2015.

The projects, to upgrade highway and rail networks and expand the road system, will be funded through the state infrastructure fund and as well as EU funds.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Strouhal; Editing by Alison Williams

