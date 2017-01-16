FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Crowd escapes as Czech sports hall roof collapses mid-match
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 7 months ago

Crowd escapes as Czech sports hall roof collapses mid-match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Around 80 spectators and players had to sprint for the exits when the roof collapsed at a new arena in the Czech Republic where two junior floorball teams they were competing.

They all managed to escape without serious injury when the snow-laden roof of the sports hall in Ceska Trebova began giving way on Saturday, local news agency CTK reported.

Two boys who were taking part in the tournament were treated for slight injuries.

The arena, 180km (110 miles) east of Prague, was hosting its first event since building work was completed on Jan 2, at a cost of 58 million Czech crowns ($2.28 million).

The architect who designed the arena denied the 25 cm of snow on the roof could have caused the collapse, local media said.

Reporting by Robert Muller. Writing by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.