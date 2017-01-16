Crowd escapes as Czech sports hall roof collapses mid-match

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Around 80 spectators and players had to sprint for the exits when the roof collapsed at a new arena in the Czech Republic where two junior floorball teams they were competing.

They all managed to escape without serious injury when the snow-laden roof of the sports hall in Ceska Trebova began giving way on Saturday, local news agency CTK reported.

Two boys who were taking part in the tournament were treated for slight injuries.

The arena, 180km (110 miles) east of Prague, was hosting its first event since building work was completed on Jan 2, at a cost of 58 million Czech crowns ($2.28 million).

The architect who designed the arena denied the 25 cm of snow on the roof could have caused the collapse, local media said.