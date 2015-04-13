FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian man gets two and a half years in Czech jail for drunken brawl on plane: agency
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 13, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russian man gets two and a half years in Czech jail for drunken brawl on plane: agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech court sentenced a former Russian soccer player to two and a half years in jail on Monday for starting a drunken brawl on board a 2006 flight that was forced to land in Prague, the Czech news agency CTK said.

The Prague City Court sentenced Yevgeny Rothshtein, formerly called Dogayev, for trying to get into the cockpit, threatening to blow up the Aeroflot plane, and demanding to land in Cairo on the Moscow-Geneva flight, the news agency reported.

The banker and former Dynamo Moscow soccer player denied he had tried to take control of the plane, saying he was only very drunk and trying to sort out a problem with a stewardess. The judge agreed and rejected the state attorney’s demand that he be sentenced for hijacking.

Dogayev did not have any explosives on him but the plane landed in Prague after his threats. The judged said he was under the influence of pills and alcohol and should not even have been allowed on board.

Rothshtein has lived in the Czech Republic and Britain since the incident and was extradited by Britain to Czech custody last year. He can appeal the verdict, CTK said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.