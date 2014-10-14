FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman kills one, injures three in knife attack at Czech school
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Woman kills one, injures three in knife attack at Czech school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An unidentified woman stabbed and killed a 16-year-old male student at a Czech high school and injured three other people on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police detained the 26-year-old woman, who injured a police officer and two other female students at the school in Zdar nad Sazavou, 160 km (100 miles) southeast of the Czech capital Prague.

“A 16-year boy was wounded (and) died despite all efforts by medics,” police spokeswoman Jana Prouzova said.

She added police did not yet know the motive for the attack.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.