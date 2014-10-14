Woman kills one, injures three in knife attack at Czech school

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An unidentified woman stabbed and killed a 16-year-old male student at a Czech high school and injured three other people on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.
Police detained the 26-year-old woman, who injured a police officer and two other female students at the school in Zdar nad Sazavou, 160 km (100 miles) southeast of the Czech capital Prague.
“A 16-year boy was wounded (and) died despite all efforts by medics,” police spokeswoman Jana Prouzova said.
She added police did not yet know the motive for the attack.
