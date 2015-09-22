FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech court says three men can be extradited to U.S. on terrorism charges
September 22, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Czech court says three men can be extradited to U.S. on terrorism charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech court approved the extradition of three foreigners to the United States, where they are accused of trying to sell arms and drugs with the aim of harming U.S. interests, the court spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Lebanese citizens Ali Fayad and Khaled Merebi and Ivory Coast citizen Faouzi Jaber are charged in the United States with aiding terrorism, an attempt to sell ground-to-air missiles, cocaine trafficking and other crimes, Prague Municipal Court spokeswoman Marketa Puci said.

“The Prague Municipal Court has ruled that the extradition is permissible,” she said.

The ruling is not final as the three men filed a complaint, which will be considered by the High Court. If the ruling is upheld, than it falls to the justice minister, whose power it is to ultimately decide on the matter, Puci said.

The three were arrested in Prague in April 2014 as they were trying to close deal with people they thought were members of Colombian guerilla group FARC.

But the partners were in fact undercover officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), CTK news agency said.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Angus MacSwan

