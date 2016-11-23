PRAGUE The United States and Russia have requested the extradition of a Russian man arrested in the Czech Republic and indicted in the United States for hacking computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring, the Czech news agency CTK reported on Wednesday.

The Czech Justice Ministry will examine both requests for the extradition of Yevgeniy Nikulin before referring them to a Prague court, CTK reported, citing a ministry spokeswoman.

The ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

