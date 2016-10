MOSCOW The detention of a Russian man in the Czech Republic on U.S. hacking charges shows Washington is mounting a global manhunt against Russian citizens, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said on Thursday.

The man is wanted in connection with criminal hacking attacks on targets in the United States, including a 2012 breach of data held by social networking company LinkedIn Corp, the firm said.

