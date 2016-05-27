FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.A. Davidson bond strategist Sharon Stark departs
May 27, 2016 / 12:11 PM / in a year

D.A. Davidson bond strategist Sharon Stark departs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - D.A. Davidson & Co fixed-income strategist Sharon Stark has left the brokerage firm, where she had worked since December 2012, company spokeswoman Jacquie Burchard said late on Thursday.

Citing company policy, Burchard declined to elaborate on Stark's departure and did not say whether the position would be filled. Stark also declined to comment.

Stark previously had been a senior advisor on policy and operational issues to the U.S. Office of Thrift Supervision's deputy director and chief operating officer. Before that, she was a bond strategist at Legg Mason Inc for 12 years.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
