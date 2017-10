Okpo shipyard of South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is seen in Koeje island. Okpo shipyard of South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is seen in Koeje island of South Kyongsang province, about 470 km (292 miles) southeast of Seoul, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Daewoo Shipdbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS) said on Tuesday that it has received a 2.3 trillion won ($2.07 billion) order to build four drilling ships.

Daewoo said in a regulatory filing that the vessels were due to be delivered by end-October, 2016.

($1 = 1,111.42 Korean won)