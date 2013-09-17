FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daewoo E&C wins $521 million order in Saudi Arabia
September 17, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's Daewoo E&C wins $521 million order in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (047040.KS) said on Tuesday it won a 564.4 billion won ($521.49 million) order from Japan’s JGC Corp (1963.T) to build naphtha treatment and other facilities for a refinery in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

JGC Corp, which won a larger order from oil giant Saudi Aramco in November 2012, entered into a joint venture agreement with Daewoo, the South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing. The contract is expected to expire by February 2017, Daewoo said.

($1 = 1,082.27 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill

