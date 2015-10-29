FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daewoo Shipbuilding shareholder says to sell controlling stake
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Daewoo Shipbuilding shareholder says to sell controlling stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korea Development Bank (KDB), the main creditor of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (042660.KS), said on Thursday it wants to sell its controlling stake in Daewoo as soon as possible.

Daewoo’s state-run creditors including Export-Import Bank of Korea said they would provide about 4.2 trillion won ($3.68 billion) in a rescue package for the shipbuilder to cover what could be an additional 3 trillion won in losses in the future, KDB said in a statement.

Daewoo, the world’s largest shipbuilder in terms of current orderbook by tonnage as of September, posted a provisional operating loss of 1.2 trillion won in the September quarter, bringing the loss for the year to date to a record 4.3 trillion won.

KDB owned a 31.5 percent stake worth about 412.5 billion won as of Thursday’s close. It gave no specific schedule for the sale.

Daewoo’s outlook is clouded by delays in the construction of high-end offshore plants and the cancellation of a drillship order due in part to low oil prices which have hit shipowners’ profitability, KDB said.

State-run creditor banks opted not to insist on a formal creditor-led restructuring or court-ordered bankruptcy as Daewoo employs more than 40,000 people including subcontractors, and due to concern about lasting damage to South Korea’s shipbuilding industry, the bank added.

Daewoo plans to raise some 750 billion won by selling non-core assets, cut costs by 1.1 trillion won over the next three years, and reduce its workforce after 2016, when manpower-heavy offshore plants on order are delivered.

($1 = 1,141.9000 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.