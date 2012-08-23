Dongbu most likely to be preferred bidder for Daewoo Elec: source

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s medium-sized business conglomerate Dongbu Group is most likely be picked as the preferred bidder to acquire home appliance maker Daewoo Electronics Co, beating out Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Dongbu Group had jointly bid for the near-100 percent stake in Daewoo with a financial investor, competing with appliance maker Electrolux and SM Group.

The source said creditors of Daewoo are likely to decide on the preferred bidder for the firm as early as Thursday.

The bid was priced at around 370 billion won ($327 million), according to media reports, exceeding previous estimates of around 300 billion won.