Daicel says no new discussions on inflator orders after Takata recall
November 6, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Daicel says no new discussions on inflator orders after Takata recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA Japan (Reuters) - Daicel Corp, an air bag inflator maker, said it had not received any new discussions from customers on inflator orders after automakers recalled millions of vehicles globally linked to rival Takata Corp’s potentially defective airbags.

Osaka-based Daicel, which has 16 percent of the global inflator market and competes against Takata, said there was no point considering new capital spending for air bag production without further information.

Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher

