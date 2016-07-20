FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Daihatsu recalls 800,000 of its mini cars in Japan over faulty rear doors
July 20, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Daihatsu recalls 800,000 of its mini cars in Japan over faulty rear doors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robots assemble the main body of one of Daihatsu Motor's vehicles at the minivehicle maker's Kyushu Oita (Nakatsu) No.2 Plant in Nakatsu, Oita prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2016.Naomi Tajitsu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daihatsu Motor Co on Wednesday said it had filed a notice with Japan's transport ministry to recall around 800,000 of its mini vehicles over a problem with a rear door part.

The company said that the rear door stay on its Tanto compact MPV model produced in 2007-2013 for the Japanese market was vulnerable to rust, which could cause the outer tube of the gas stay to corrode and crack.

This could result in the door detaching from the vehicle, the automaker said, adding that one user had sustained a light hand injury as a result of the defect.

The Transport Ministry is due to announce the recall on Thursday. It will follow a recall by Nissan Motor Co in April of a total of roughly 800,000 vehicles in Japan and the United States, including the X-Trail and Rogue SUV crossover and Serena minivan models, over a similar issue.

The U.S. recall notification named Japanese auto parts supplier Showa Auto Parts Co as the manufacturer of the defective part.

Earlier this month, Nissan announced an additional customer notification in Japan for the recall after a ruptured gas stay injured a vehicle user.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

