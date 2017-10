A sign of Japanese pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. is seen at the company's head office in Tokyo July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd said it will not proceed with the second part of its late-stage study on the lung cancer drug, patritumab.

This decision on Tuesday followed the recommendation of an independent data monitoring committee that concluded the first part of the study did not meet the required efficacy criteria.

However, there were no safety concerns identified by the committee.