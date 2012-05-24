FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cover price rise keeps Daily Mail on track
May 24, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Cover price rise keeps Daily Mail on track

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre arrives to give evidence at the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the media, at the High Court in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - British newspaper group Daily Mail & General Trust said it expected to improve in the second half of the year after cover price rises and higher digital revenues partly offset falling print advertising income in the first half.

The group, which prints the Daily Mail and a string of regional titles, posted first half revenue down 2 percent and profit before tax down 14 percent which it attributed to a string of one off items which hit the results on a reported basis.

The group said however that it would keep its outlook unchanged due to higher circulation revenues from a cover price increase and a strong performance from its business publishing division (B2B).

“We have delivered a solid underlying performance in the first half reflecting the strength of our B2B companies and the resilience of our national consumer titles,” Chief Executive Martin Morgan said.

“The continued growth of our B2B companies and more positive momentum expected within our consumer operations in the second half of the year means that we expect to achieve growth in earnings for the full financial year.”

Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Mirror newspapers and a host of regional titles, said earlier this month that it had been hit by the launch of Rupert Murdoch’s Sun on Sunday, which hit the circulation of its national titles in March and April, compounding the advertising slump.

Created by Kate Holton

