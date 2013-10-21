FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler plans investments in Brazil after truck order
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 21, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Daimler plans investments in Brazil after truck order

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - German automaker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) is preparing a two-year investment plan for commercial vehicle production in Brazil after winning an order for 2,884 heavy trucks from the agricultural development ministry on Monday.

The Mercedes Benz bus and trucks division will announce its investments for 2014 and 2015 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said after the announcement of the latest order.

The deal, coming after 1.2 billion reais ($552 million) of public orders in Brazil for Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) bus and heavy truck unit, MAN SE (MANG.DE), highlights how public spending is driving a rebound in Brazilian truck output.

Bus and heavy truck production in Brazil jumped nearly 50 percent through September this year from the same period of 2012 as tax perks and government purchases revived the sector from the impact of new emissions rules at the end of last year.

Already this month, Daimler announced plans to invest about $230 million in a new luxury car plant making up to 20,000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA vehicles annually.

($1 = 2.17 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.