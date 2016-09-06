FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mercedes-Benz cuts over 1,500 Brazil jobs with layoffs, buyouts
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 6, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

Mercedes-Benz cuts over 1,500 Brazil jobs with layoffs, buyouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Parts of the new Mercedes-Benz trucks are seen at a parking lot close to the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, July 6, 2015.Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Mercedes-Benz trucks division of Daimler AG in Brazil fired about 500 workers after 1,028 employees chose to participate in a voluntary buyout program ending this week, union leaders said on Tuesday.

The metalworkers' union of the ABC region, in the industrial outskirts of Sao Paulo, said it would press management not to go through with the layoffs, adding that 638 workers had also volunteered for an earlier buyout program.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Daimler Trucks Chief Executive Wolfgang Bernhard said in June the company was aiming to cut 2,000 jobs in Brazil.

The decision adds to a wave of layoffs in Brazil's struggling car industry, which has shed nearly 10,000 jobs in the past year as sales and output cratered during the worst recession since at least the 1930s.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.