Daimler AG Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche smiles during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche’s total pay leapt 16 percent to 9.68 million euros ($10.75 million) last year, when the German car and truck maker posted a 36 percent rise in operating profit.

Zetsche was awarded 8.36 million euros in total pay in 2014, the company’s annual report showed on Thursday.