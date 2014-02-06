Daimler CEO says succession currently not an issue

Daimler AG finance chief Bodo Uebber, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche and Wolfgang Bernhard, management board member (L-R) arrive for the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday sidestepped a question about whether he wanted to stay on beyond 2016, when his contract due to expire.

“Now is not the time to think about another contract,” Zetsche said in response to a question about whether he would step down or seek to have his contract extended beyond 2016.

The recent departure of Daimler executive Andreas Renschler has sparked speculation that Zetsche may want to stay on.

Upon being asked why Renschler had departed, Zetsche said: “I have no idea, and it’s completely irrelevant.”

Andreas Renschler told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport that he had aimed to become head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, a post that is currently held by Zetsche.

Renschler told the magazine that supervisory board chairman Manfred Bischoff had made it clear that a decision about the new head of Mercedes-Benz Cars would not be made until 2016, by which time it would be too late for Renschler to take over.