FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler CFO sees continued car sales growth in China in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 30, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler CFO sees continued car sales growth in China in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said he did not see a sign of a slowdown in car sales in China this year.

“In the area of passenger cars we see continued good growth in China,” Uebber said in response to a question about whether there were signs of a slowdown.

Uebber said that demand for trucks has slowed in China, a trend evident also in Russia.

In the first quarter, demand for trucks in Russia had fallen by around 30 percent to 500 units, while passenger car sales rose by 2,000 vehicles to 11,000.

Separately, Uebber said he expected currency headwinds of around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) this year, adding that Daimler has hedged itself for two thirds of that amount.

Overall Daimler continues to expect global passenger car growth to be between 4 and 5 percent, but because of slower growth in emerging markets global growth is seen at the lower end of this range, Uebber said.

($1 = 0.7237 Euros)

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.