Daimler CFO says sees 500 million euro currency gain in 2015

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber on Thursday said he sees the German truck and car manufacturer benefiting from around 500 million euros ($569 million) worth of positive currency effects in 2015.

Separately, Daimler Trucks Chief Executive Wolfgang Bernhard said he expects earnings before interest and tax at the Trucks division to be significantly higher in 2015 despite a slump in sales in markets like Brazil, thanks to higher sales in other markets including the United States.