Daimler CEO says China fears overdone: paper
September 6, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler CEO says China fears overdone: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler AG smiles at the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Financial markets have overreacted to recent economic ructions in China, the chief executive of German carmaker Daimler said in a newspaper interview.

Though growth in the Chinese economy and automobile market is slowing, Daimler still sold 53 percent more Mercedes models in August than it did in the same month last year and the company is targeting record sales of 300,000-plus vehicles in 2015, Dieter Zetsche told Bild am Sonntag.

“It’s not a crisis; the financial market reaction and all these gloomy forecasts are overdone,” Zetsche said.

He also expects growth in the global car market.

“We had to run all our factories throughout the summer and even had to bring in 8,000 holiday workers in Germany,” Zetsche said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
