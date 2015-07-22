Daimler's Mercedes eyes good second half in China

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on S500 car at the company's vehicle assembly plant in Chakan, outside Pune, India, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz is confident of a good second half of the year in China, despite problems experienced by rivals, a board member told a German online magazine.

“There may be some short-term volatility,” Ola Kaellenius, board member for Mercedes-Benz Cars sales, told investor magazine Boerse Online. “But our attractive brand, strong portfolio and expansion of our dealer network all point to a good second half of the year.”

He also said the company hoped to keep sales discounts stable despite the stock market downturn in China.

Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) Audi said earlier on Wednesday it was replacing the head of its Chinese operations as the luxury carmaker grapples with an accelerating sales decline in its key market.

Kaellenius said that with the situation in Russia having got tougher, the company was under no pressure on decide on building a new plant in St Petersburg.

With regard to the possible business opportunities in Iran after a nuclear deal was reached, the Daimler board member said that it was too early to give targets but that there were good opportunities for both cars and trucks in the country.