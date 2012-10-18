FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to boost profit by 3 billion euro: magazine
October 18, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler to boost profit by 3 billion euro: magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) aims to boost annual profit by at least 3 billion euros ($3.94 billion) in order to reach its 2013 profit margin target for Mercedes by implementing its “Fit for Leadership” efficiency program, a German magazine reported.

Citing company sources, Manager Magazin wrote on Thursday that the exact sum is still being calculated and depends on whether it counts existing projects already being executed.

Daimler could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7621 euros)

Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner

