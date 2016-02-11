FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to invest $2.9 billion for next generation diesel engine
#Autos
February 11, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 2 years ago

Daimler to invest $2.9 billion for next generation diesel engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Daimler sign name is pictured behind the podium during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said they will spend 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) by 2019 on developing next generation diesel engines to help the luxury carmaker meet new pollution measuring standards.

“We are spending the money on engine development and production capacities,” Bernhard Heil, vice president of product group powertrain at Daimler AG said.

Part of the 2.6 billion euros has already been invested. Daimler will introduce selective catalytic reduction (SCR) on its smaller front wheel drive cars by 2019, replacing current nitrous oxide trap exhaust systems, the company said.

Currently only large Mercedes-Benz cars use SCR systems, which require adblue injection systems.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
