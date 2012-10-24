Daimler warns on profits for 2013 'as market worsens'

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler (DAIGn.DE) warned on Wednesday that it would miss its profit forecast this year by about 1 billion euros and would not be able to improve profit margins next year as expected, blaming “significantly more difficult market conditions”.

In a statement that appeared to have been released prematurely, Daimler said it now expected only 8 billion euros ($10.38 billion) in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from its ongoing business in 2012, rather than the original outlook for flat profits of about 9 billion.

“Due to the economic challenges, Daimler will not match the high prior-year EBIT in full-year 2012, but will still post good earnings once again,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in the statement that was sent out by e-mail a day earlier than scheduled.

The company declined to comment further.

Zetsche had already said last month that Mercedes would fall short of its profit target despite record vehicle sales so far this year and cast doubt on the 2013 goal of raising the EBIT margin for Mercedes to 10 percent, from 9 percent in 2011.

In the statement on Wednesday Daimler said it no longer believed it could achieve its divisional EBIT margin targets next year.

“The achievement of those targets has become much more challenging due to the significantly more difficult market conditions prevailing at present,” the Daimler statement said.

“The group assumes that the targets will be not met until a later date but continues to pursue them vigorously, with the support of measures taken and programs initiated in all divisions,” it added.

The company also said its third-quarter operating profit dropped 2 percent to 1.92 billion euros, better than the average forecast of 1.87 billion given by analysts in a Reuters poll of 12 banks and brokerages.