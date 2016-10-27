FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First Mercedes car under new electric brand to be made in Bremen
October 27, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

First Mercedes car under new electric brand to be made in Bremen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Mercedes EQ concept car is displayed on media day at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, September 30, 2016.Benoit Tessier

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz will build the first model under its new EQ electric vehicle brand in the northern German city of Bremen by the end of the decade, parent Daimler said on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz and Daimler's Smart brand aims to launch more than 10 electric cars by 2025, in major push in pure electric vehicles thanks to advances in battery technology and greater consumer acceptance of zero-emissions vehicles.

The model to be built in Bremen will be based on the sporty SUV coupe-style EQ vehicle it presented at the Paris auto show last month, Daimler said.

The Bremen plant currently makes 10 different models including plug-in hybrids of the C-Class and the GLC SUV. In addition, its fuel-cell operated GLC, likely to compete with Toyota's Mirai, is to be made at the factory.

The battery for the new electric vehicle will be developed by Daimler unit Accumotive and produced in Kamenz in the eastern German state of Saxony.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
