FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 minutes ago
Germany summons Daimler to address diesel allegations
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Politics
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
Economy
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 13, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 9 minutes ago

Germany summons Daimler to address diesel allegations

1 Min Read

Sign shows to Daimler AG headquarter near Mercedes museum in Stuttgart, Germany, January 31, 2017.Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE investigation committee has summoned German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) for an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to address allegations it sold cars with excessive emissions, the Transport Ministry said.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court, reported on Wednesday that Daimler had been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.