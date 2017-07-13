Germany summons Daimler to address diesel allegations

Sign shows to Daimler AG headquarter near Mercedes museum in Stuttgart, Germany, January 31, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Volkswagen VOWG_P.DE investigation committee has summoned German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) for an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to address allegations it sold cars with excessive emissions, the Transport Ministry said.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing a search warrant issued by a Stuttgart court, reported on Wednesday that Daimler had been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.