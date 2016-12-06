View of a Mercedes logo at the Mondial de l'Automobile, Paris auto show, during media day in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen - RTSQ8J2

A U.S. judge in New Jersey on Tuesday threw out a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that automaker Mercedes (DAIGn.DE) misled consumers about emissions standards in "BlueTec Clean Diesel" vehicles.

U.S. District Judge Jose Linares said the plaintiffs did not have standing to bring the case.

Plaintiffs claimed that Mercedes falsely advertised the BlueTec vehicles as having lower emissions. They said that they later found that the emissions were higher than U.S. standards permitted.

The judge said the plaintiffs failed to show they actually viewed any of Mercedes' advertisements touting the cleaner technology. He gave them leave to revise their complaint.

(Reporting by Erica Teichert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)