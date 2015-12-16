FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daimler calls emissions results cited by German lobby 'questionable'
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 16, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Daimler calls emissions results cited by German lobby 'questionable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A C-class by Daimler AG is pictured before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Car maker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) described as “questionable” results of emissions tests from one of its Mercedes diesel models cited by German environmental lobby group DUH on Wednesday.

DUH said nitrogen oxide emissions of Mercedes C-Class 200 CDI model had been found to exceed Euro-5 limits, citing tests carried out by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.

However, a Daimler spokesman said: “The test results are questionable as the conditions of the test are not clear. We don’t know the specific car, the temperature at the time of the tests, the loading weight.”

DUH said the vehicle released emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) that were more than twice the legal limits when tested under new European testing cycles.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by David Stamp; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.